Gibraltar establishes independent State aid authority

Gibraltar has established an independent authority to carry out State aid control functions, a step required under Article 205 of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

A legal notice published on Friday designated the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority as the body responsible for the role. The requirement is given effect by section 72 of the treaty on Gibraltar and the European Union Act 2026.

The Gibraltar Government said Richard Dowling, described as a recognised State aid expert, had been appointed by the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority to help ensure the effective discharge of those functions.

Mr Dowling joined the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in October 2018 and worked in its State aid team. After the UK left the EU in 2020, he continued working on State aid matters and contributed to the development of the UK’s subsidy control regime.

In that role, he advised public authorities on their obligations and established the UK’s publicly accessible subsidies database. More recently, he advised the Gibraltar Government and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on the negotiation of the State aid chapter of the Gibraltar-EU Treaty.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the move marked a significant milestone for Gibraltar and reflected a commitment to a transparent, robust and rules-based system of subsidy control.

Mr Picardo said the designation of the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority ensured Gibraltar met its obligations under the treaty while reinforcing confidence among businesses, investors and European partners.

He said Mr Dowling’s appointment brought “world-class expertise” to the role and would help ensure Gibraltar’s framework operated effectively, proportionately and in line with international best practice.

Mr Picardo added that the move was a key step in delivering on commitments made under the treaty and in providing certainty and stability for Gibraltar’s economy under the new arrangements.