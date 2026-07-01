Peter Montegriffo steps down as GibSams chair as Julian Santos takes over

Peter Montegriffo has stepped down as chair of Befrienders (Gibraltar) Ltd, the charity behind GibSams and GibSilver, after almost five years in the role, handing over to Julian Santos as the charity prepares for its next phase of development.

Mr Montegriffo, who first became involved with GibSams in 2017 at the invitation of the charity's founder, Marie-Lou Guerrero, said the organisation had undergone a remarkable transformation over the past nine years.

What began as a volunteer-led suicide prevention helpline has grown into a professional mental wellbeing charity delivering two distinct services through GibSams and GibSilver.

"It has been an extraordinary privilege to witness this organisation mature, professionalise its services and become an integral part of the extensive mental wellbeing support now available to our community," Mr Montegriffo said.

"As GibSams approaches its 10th anniversary, it feels like the right time for a new Chair to lead the organisation into its next stage of development."

He described the charity’s development as a "transformational experience", adding that the challenge had been to build lasting governance and accountability while retaining the commitment and enthusiasm of its volunteers.

He said the launch of GibSilver had been another significant milestone after the charity was approached to help tackle loneliness among older people in Gibraltar.

The befriending service, which operates alongside the suicide prevention helpline under the same board of trustees, had quickly established itself as an important part of the charity's work.

Mr Montegriffo said his decision to step aside reflected a belief that organisations benefit from fresh leadership.

"I'd been involved for the better part of ten years," he said.

"We needed to pass on the baton. I think it's a time now for another set of people to come in to help take it to the next stage."

He also paid tribute to the charity's volunteers, trustees and staff.

"We're only as good as the people we have," he said.

"Keeping them engaged and making sure that we carry them with us is really a vital part of this."

The Chief Executive Officer, Brenda Cuby, said Mr Montegriffo's leadership had been instrumental in shaping the organisation.

"Peter's leadership has been instrumental in helping shape GibSams into the organisation it is today," she said.

"His wisdom, integrity and unwavering commitment have strengthened our governance while always keeping our mission and the people we serve at the heart of every decision."

"On behalf of everyone at GibSams and GibSilver, I thank Peter for his outstanding service and friendship."

Mr Santos assumed the role of chair on July 1 after being unanimously appointed by the Board of Trustees.

He said he had followed the charity's work since its launch while living in the UK and had always believed it filled an important need in Gibraltar.

When approached to become involved, he initially expected to join the board rather than become chair but said he was honoured by the trustees' confidence in him.

"It is an honour to be appointed Chair of Befrienders (Gibraltar) Limited," Mr Santos said.

"Peter leaves an extraordinary legacy, and I am grateful for the confidence the Board has placed in me."

"I look forward to working alongside our trustees, CEO, staff and dedicated volunteers as we continue to strengthen GibSams and GibSilver and ensure that vital mental health and wellbeing support remains available to everyone in our community."

Having spent recent weeks meeting staff, volunteers and trustees, Mr Santos said his immediate priority was to listen and learn before considering future developments.

“I think that the expansion that has happened over recent years, which has been fantastic, that can't continue at the same pace,” Mr Santos said.

“There comes a point where the charity just has to consolidate and look for the odd initiative here and there that we can pick up.”

“We've got a fantastic team now. Brenda is always very much on the ball in terms of what can be done and also working with other charities and initiatives in Gibraltar to try and create some synergy rather than everybody trying to do everything. I think that's where I want to focus on.”

“From my perspective, it's just making sure that the success continues and that we keep moving in the same direction.”

The change in leadership comes as the charity prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2027, with plans to continue strengthening partnerships across Gibraltar.