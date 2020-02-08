Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar establishes links to Morocco amid Brexit

By Gabriella Peralta
8th February 2020

Now that Gibraltar is formally out of the European Union, the Gibraltar Morocco Business Exchange hopes local businesses will look across the Strait to Morocco for opportunities. The Gibraltar Morocco Business Exchange has recently opened an office in Tangier’s busy business district in order to be a hub for local and Moroccan-based businesses hoping to...

