Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar eyes closer relationship to Schengen as a possible solution to border fluidity

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
20th January 2020

Gibraltar will explore the possibility of a common travel area with the Schengen zone as a means of ensuring border fluidity after Brexit. The possibility of establishing closer links to the Schengen area had been floated in the past but was raised again by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo at the weekend during an interview with...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar ‘defined me’ as a person

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Local News

No change to border immigration controls during transition period, Spain’s Policia Nacional confirms

Sat 18th Jan, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

Time to say goodbye…

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar ‘in a strong place’ for life after Brexit, Governor says

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Karpov gives masterclass in ‘famous’ Gibraltar Chess Festival

21st January 2020

Opinion & Analysis
50. Negotiating the Wagner ‘problem’

21st January 2020

Local News
Regret as Parliament passes Brexit bill

20th January 2020

Sports
Lynx top of futsal premier division after first round

20th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020