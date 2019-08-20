Gibraltar FA announces Gibraltar to be added to eFootball PES 2020

The Gibraltar Football Association has announced a new agreement with KONAMI that will see the Gibraltar national team added to the company’s latest football video game, eFootball PES 2020. The announcement comes alongside KONAMI’s new partnership with UEFA and the reveal of exclusive UEFA EURO 2020downloadable content.

In a statement issued this evening a spokesman for the GFA said, ‘The license agreement means that eFootball PES 2020 will include Gibraltar’s kit, crest and players, all of which will be faithfully recreated ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament that starts in June next year.”

“The Gibraltar Football Association is also proud to be participating in KONAMI and UEFA’s newly announced tournament, UEFA eEURO 2020, with more national associations set to join in the coming weeks. The brand-new esports competition, which will be played exclusively on eFootball PES 2020, will see Gibraltar take on over 50 other national associations from around Europe, thanks to the support of UEFA, for glory.”

“With esports at the heart of the collaboration, the Gibraltar Football Association and KONAMI anticipate that this agreement will introduce Gibraltarians and our fans across the globe to the fast-growing world of esports and eFootball PES 2020.”

“eFootball PES 2020 ushers in a new decade of industry-leading football simulation with a bold promise to revolutionise eFootball and introduce the sport to a global audience. The game features a brand-new mode called Matchdaythat will allow fans to come together for weekly events to compete in the biggest matches and secure victory against the club’s biggest rivals.”

“eFootball PES 2020 will be available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and PC STEAM, on September 10th(Americas/Europe/Asia) / September 12th(Japan) with pre-orders now available for the Standard and Legend Editions.”

“TheOfficial UEFA EURO 2020 DLCwill be available for free on all platforms in Q2 2020.”