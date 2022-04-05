Gibraltar FA announces Technical Director steps down

The Gibraltar FA have today announced that Technical Director Desi Curry will step down from his role as the Gibraltar FA’s Technical Director by mutual consent on 30 April 2022.

“Mr Curry has decided that now is a good time to move on and allow the Gibraltar FA to pursue the development of Youth and Grassroots football, an area which has been at the heart of his role for the past few years, under the stewardship of Jansen Moreno and Scott Wiseman who have both been recently appointed to the roles of Youth Development Manager and of Youth Development Officer respectively,” said a Gibraltar FA statement.

“Mr Curry has been in his role since 2017, during which time he has been dedicated to a number of key initiatives introducing and developing Elite Player pathways, Women’s football strategies, Grassroots programmes, Coach Education and strategic football development.

“Over the last five years, Mr Curry has influenced and has been responsible for the continuing development of Gibraltar football, shepherding the introduction of various projects.”

Mr Curry said: “it is with mixed emotions that I leave Gibraltar. Over the last 5 years I have made the ‘Rock’ my home and made many lifelong friendships in and beyond football. When I first arrived in our Irish Town offices, I remember stating at my first press conference that ‘it was an honour and a privilege to be appointed the first Technical Director in Gibraltar, with responsibility for the development of football at all levels.’ That mantra has shaped the way I’ve approached my work and hopefully all within the football community have appreciated my honesty and integrity, while delivering on my commitment to the job. It has been a truly humbling experience and one that I will be forever grateful.

I would like to wish all within the football family every success in the future.

To my colleagues in the Gibraltar FA, I take this opportunity to thank them for their support and friendship, and wish them good health and every success as the Association continues to grow from strength to strength.”

The Gibraltar FA thanks Mr Curry “for the skill, knowledge and commitment he has shown in his role during his years of dedication to Gibraltar football as Technical Director and wish him all the best for the future.”

The departure of Mr Curry leaves vacant the position of Technical Director although it is not believed that a replacement will be chosen in the short-term as the association continues to review its current position in relation to its youth programme and the pathway of Gibraltar football.

With Gibraltar football having taken a major step forward across all its categories during the past years in which Mr Curry has been present, and transitioned from amateur football into a more professional structure the association is now looking at how to maintain the momentum into the future and deliver what could be Gibraltar’s own brand of football into the future. It comes at a time in which the association has been restructuring with a development strategic plan also expected to be tabled.

With Jansen Moreno and Scott Wiseman now heading the youth division and a working group actively involved in reviewing and working towards building a pathway which it hopes will eventually receive the support of clubs, it is now expected that a pathway to create a youth committee will be entered, once clubs can decide on a way forward, and the association will then look at where it wishes to head towards before finding a permanent Technical Director.