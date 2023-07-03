Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Fair to be held from August 19

Photo John Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd July 2023

The Gibraltar Fair will be held as from August 19, the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) has announced.

The fair, organised by the SDGG and Gibraltar Culture Services (GCS), will take place at the former Rooke Site from August 19 to August 27 and works on the site will commence shortly.

There will be a range of attractions for different age groups, with rides priced at £3.

There will also be tombolas, games and other side stalls including those being put up by local charitable and sporting organisations.

Eating and drinking outlets will also be provided as well as the ever popular Churros stall.

A daily programme of entertainment has also been prepared for the Family Pavilion, which is being organised by Gibmedia Ltd.

Admission to the Pavilion will be free on all nights.

A full programme of events for the initiative will be released shortly.

For further information please contact the SDGG on 56641000, email forty@gibtelecom.net or the GCS Events Department on 20067236, or email info@culture.gi

