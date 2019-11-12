Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Finance holds London seminar on Distributed Ledger Technology

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2019

A Gibraltar Finance Distributed Ledger Technology seminar and reception was hosted by the Minister for Commerce Albert Isola, marking the final event of the #ThinkGibraltar campaign in London

In a statement the Government said Gibraltar’s “market leading” credentials in the technology sector were showcased at a seminar and reception in Level 39, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf home to a community of 1,250 leaders in cybersecurity, fintech and retail technology last Thursday.

It added that a very well attended event in Sandbox 1 was addressed by Mr Isola.

He also took the opportunity of introducing Kerry Blight, recently appointed CEO of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, who set out his vision for the Commission after only a few weeks in the role.

Paul Astengo, Senior Executive with Gibraltar Finance, proceeded to introduce the panel moderator Paul Gordon who is Founder and Director at Coinscrum. He in turn invited each panellist to deliver an outline of their professional credentials and an overview of their firm’s activity.

The panel included senior leaders from international technology firms namely Mihai Ivascu, M3 Holdings Group CEO; Serhii Mokhniev, CEX.IO Regulatory Affairs Counsel; Malcolm Palle, Coinsilium CoFounder and Chairman; Felipe Vallejo Dabdoub, Head of Risk and Corporate Affairs with Bitso and Santiago Martín de Lavallaz, Director at IOVLabs.

Mr Isola said: “I recall our very first DLT presentation was held here in Level 39 at the very early stages of the development of our DLT regulatory framework. Our proposition has moved on and evolved strongly since then, and it is a pleasure to be back here with a much larger audience.”

“We now have 13 licenced firms with a further number at that advanced “in principle” stage of the process. Testament to the success of our DLT proposition is the quality of panellists who shared their insight and experiences with our guests, each firm they represent is a leader in their field of operations.”

“Our visit to London this week supporting the #ThinkGibraltar campaign through a series of industry sector events has showcased Gibraltar’s strong proposition across the financial services piece and with continued reciprocal UK and Gibraltar market access guaranteed I am very confident of a successful future.”

