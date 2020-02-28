Gibraltar For Yes set for Casemates rally

Pro-choice campaigners Gibraltar For Yes will hold their “Rally for Yes” event tomorrow featuring a host of international speakers.

The event starts at 11.30 where campaigners will march from John Mackintosh Square to Main Street, before the rally kicks off at 12 noon.

Speakers include local lawyer Justine Picado, Mara Clarke from the Abortion Support Network, Dr Pam Lowe from Aston University and representatives from Alliance for Choice in Northern Ireland and Letrim Abortion Rights Campaign from Ireland.

A spokesperson for Gibraltar For Yes said the event will “aim to rally for a yes vote in the upcoming referendum as well as challenge the rising tide of misinformation circulating in the public arena”.

On Wednesday evening, Dame Lesley Regan, former President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and author of several renowned books on pregnancy and miscarriage, will be speaking at a public event “The ‘A’ word: Challenging Misinformation”.

She will also be joined by Rachael Clarke from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service and a Q&A session will be held after the event.

This will be held at Supernatural Café, at the World Trade Centre, on Wednesday evening at 7pm and admission is free.