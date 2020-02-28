Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar For Yes set for Casemates rally

By Chronicle Staff
28th February 2020

Pro-choice campaigners Gibraltar For Yes will hold their “Rally for Yes” event tomorrow featuring a host of international speakers.

The event starts at 11.30 where campaigners will march from John Mackintosh Square to Main Street, before the rally kicks off at 12 noon.

Speakers include local lawyer Justine Picado, Mara Clarke from the Abortion Support Network, Dr Pam Lowe from Aston University and representatives from Alliance for Choice in Northern Ireland and Letrim Abortion Rights Campaign from Ireland.

A spokesperson for Gibraltar For Yes said the event will “aim to rally for a yes vote in the upcoming referendum as well as challenge the rising tide of misinformation circulating in the public arena”.

On Wednesday evening, Dame Lesley Regan, former President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and author of several renowned books on pregnancy and miscarriage, will be speaking at a public event “The ‘A’ word: Challenging Misinformation”.

She will also be joined by Rachael Clarke from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service and a Q&A session will be held after the event.

This will be held at Supernatural Café, at the World Trade Centre, on Wednesday evening at 7pm and admission is free.

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Government deplores anti-Gibraltar comments made by Spanish MEP

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

‘Leaplings’ set to celebrate leap year birthdays this Saturday

Thu 27th Feb, 2020

UK/Spain News

Man tests postive for coronavirus in Seville

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

‘Huge honour’ as Sir Lindsay Hoyle appointed Chancellor of Gib University

Thu 27th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Calpe House reaches out to business for support

28th February 2020

Local News
Gibraltar takes strict approach to coronavirus precautions, but nothing is risk free

28th February 2020

Local News
Main Street and Irish Town cycle lanes to be suspended

28th February 2020

Local News
Govt and GSD clash over frontier workers’ rights

28th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020