Wed 13th Apr, 2022

Brexit

Gibraltar Government ‘strongly optimistic’ Brexit agreement will be reached despite delays

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
13th April 2022

The Gibraltar Government has said it is strongly optimistic a UK/EU Treaty will be reached, despite delays cause by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday evening, the Government said that although no agreement has yet been reached, negotiations are continuing positively and with all parties strongly optimistic that agreement can be reached in a manner that will be acceptable and favourable to all.

The Government added delays in the negotiations have inevitably arisen from the travel restrictions imposed in the last month’s of last year as a result of the Covid Omicron variant and now the fact that the unprovoked Russian invasions of Ukraine has taken considerable ministerial and official bandwidth in London, Madrid and Brussels.

“I want to extend a thank you from my Government and from the People of Gibraltar to all the officials in the respective negotiating teams in this negotiation for their efforts in this negotiation to date, despite the many logistical challenges it has represented,” Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, said.

“At a time when travel was uncomfortable and now when there are many other demands on their time, this issue continues to be given priority and we continue advancing positively and proactively seeking solutions to complex issues.”

“I am strongly optimistic that we have found a route to a treaty to be concluded as soon as agreement is possible.”
The Government said all the parties continue to be committed and working in good faith towards achieving an early resolution of all issues, which is eagerly anticipated by citizens in Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, as well as more widely.

