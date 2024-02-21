Gibraltar has ‘critical role’ in supporting UK military, MoD says after Heappey visit

The UK Ministry of Defence has underlined the “critical role” played by Gibraltar in supporting Royal Navy vessels protecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea, adding it remains committed to investment on the Rock as a “key” defence hub in the face of current and future threats.

The MoD highlighted Gibraltar’s role in a statement at the end of a 24-hour unannounced visit to the Rock by James Heappey, the Minister for the Armed Forces.

“HMS Diamond’s visit to Gibraltar demonstrates British Forces Gibraltar’s critical role in supporting Defence’s overall ability to combat current and future threats,” the MoD said.

“Defence is committed to investing in British Forces Gibraltar as one of Defence’s Global Hubs, key [in] supporting operations, defence engagement and exercises.”

During his time on the Rock, Mr Heappey, accompanied by Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Andrew Burns, visited crew on the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond, which is undergoing maintenance and resupply in in Gibraltar after several months in the Red Sea.

The Armed Forces Minister praised the “bravery and tenacity” of the crew of HMS Diamond for their work patrolling the Red Sea, intercepting smuggled weapons and protecting global shipping.

As part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an international task force initiated to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, HMS Diamond arrived in the Red Sea in December to protect and support key shipping lanes following attacks by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Since leaving Portsmouth at the end of November, HMS Diamond has sailed nearly 20,000 nautical miles on patrols, with her Wildcat helicopter having flown more than 53 hours of sorties over the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden making its crew the busiest in the Royal Navy.

Mr Heappey toured HMS Diamond, meeting members of the ship’s company and her Commanding Officer and discussing the ship’s recent and future activity.

“HMS Diamond has played a vital role defending freedom of navigation, saving innocent lives, and protecting merchant shipping from illegal Houthi attacks in the Red Sea,” Mr Heappey said.

“It was a pleasure to visit the ship and her crew while they were alongside in Gibraltar.”

“I am hugely thankful for British Forces Gibraltar’s support for HMS Diamond and, in turn, their contribution to Operation Prosperity Guardian.”

While on Operation Prosperity Guardian, the Type 45 Destroyer faced three separate Houthi attacks, during which she successfully destroyed nine drones using her Sea Viper missile system and guns.

The warship, one of the Royal Navy’s most advanced, docked in Gibraltar to be restocked and resupplied, with fresh ‘victory marks’ on her flanks depicting the nine downed drones.

Since early February, Type 23 Frigate HMS Richmond has taken over HMS Diamond’s duties on Operation Prosperity Guardian while she restocks and resupplies in Gibraltar.

HMS Richmond also stopped in Gibraltar for supplies on its way to the Red Sea.

Alongside the UK warship, the task force includes three US destroyers and a French warship, all working together to protect freedom of navigation, international trade, and human life by countering the Houthis in international waters.