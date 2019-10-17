Gibraltar heads to the polls

With a record of 24,189 people registered to vote queues could be seen as from 9am this morning when voting began in earnest at the 15 polling stations across Gibraltar.

The 2019 General Election has seen 32 candidates, comprised of four parties and two independents in the running.

Today the Gibraltar electorate will decide which party with govern over the next four years.

Leader of the Liberal Party Dr Joseph Garcia cast his vote this morning at 10am encouraging the public to head to their polling stations.

"I think this has been the cleanest campagin I have ever experienced and been involved in," said Dr Garcia.

"Full credit to all the different parties who have been participating in it. For us this is very exciting we have made the point throughout that this is the Brexit election, there are things that are outside Gibraltar that will have an important bearing on our future and the message we have delivered is that we feel we are the best people to deliver for Gibraltar going forward."

Dr Garcia encouraged people to go out and vote, starkly setting out the message that people have died to ensure future generations could vote.

"This is not something we should take for granted," Dr Garcia said.

"If you have the right to vote you should exercise it as you wish and hopefully the vote will be for us."

Brexit has seen turbulent times in UK politics with Gibraltar intertwined in complex negotiations over the past three years.

As the Rock prepares to leave the European Union on October 31, Dr Garcia said this election is "fundamental" in Gibraltar's history.

"We may now leave the European Union in the next two weeks and it is going to change the fabric of life here in Gibraltar," Dr Garcia said.