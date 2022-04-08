Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Heritage Trust 33rd annual painting/drawing competition

By Eyleen Gomez
8th April 2022

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding its annual painting competition on Saturday May 7. This year’s theme is ‘City Hall’ and artists will be invited to choose a view of either the exterior or internal areas of the building such as the Mayor’s Parlour, ground floor or galleries.

Registration of participants will take place on site at the entrance to City Hall on the day, between 9am and 12:30pm. Those who wish to pre-register are encouraged to do so via our website www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi
Painting/sketching must take place on location, on the day between 9am and 5pm.

Any type of traditional artistic media will be accepted. Participants must supply their own art materials. Entries should not be larger than 76cm x 60cm .

On completion, participants will be required to hand in their entries to a representative of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at the Trust Office at 13 John Mackintosh Square. All entries must be handed in by the deadline of 5pm.

The competition is divided into four groups, adults which is aged 17 and over, juniors which is aged 11 to 16, children which is aged 7-10 and infants which is aged 6 and under.

Prizes will be as follows: -
Adults aged 18 or over, 1st prize £1,000, 2nd prize £400, 3rd prize £200
Juniors/Secondary aged 11-17, 1st prize £125, 2nd prize £75, 3rd prize £50
Children/Upper primary aged 7-10, 1st prize £50 voucher, 2nd prize £30 voucher, 3rd prize £20 voucher
Infants/Lower primary aged 6 and under, 1st prize £25 voucher, 2nd prize £15 voucher, 3rd prize £10 voucher
The David Gladstone prize for most promising artist, judged from entries in Junior, Children and Infant categories is £50 plus shield.

