Gibraltar Heritage Trust announces 36th Annual Painting Competition

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will hold its 36th Annual Painting Competition on Saturday, May 10, with this year’s theme focused on Witham’s Cemetery.

The Trust highlighted the significance of this year’s location, marking ten years since restoration work began on the historic cemetery, which had been derelict for decades. The site was reopened to the public in 2022, and ongoing efforts continue to restore graves, maintain vegetation, and renovate the cottage area, which will become an exhibition and interpretation centre.

Artists participating in the competition will be invited to capture aspects of the cemetery, including its historic graves, greenery, and the restoration work carried out by volunteers. The event will form part of the Heritage Week programme, which runs from May 8 to 11.

Registration will take place on-site between 9am and 12:30pm, with pre-registration available via the Gibraltar Heritage Trust’s website. However, all participants must attend registration on the day to have their paintings stamped.

Painting and sketching must be completed on location between 9am and 5pm, except for school participants. Traditional artistic media will be accepted, provided they do not cause damage to the site. Entries must not exceed 76cm x 60cm.

Completed works must be submitted to the Gibraltar Heritage Trust office at 13 John Mackintosh Square by 5pm. Full competition rules and regulations are available on the Trust’s website and shop.

The competition is divided into four age groups, adults (18 and over), juniors (11 to 17, children (7 to 10) and infants (6 and under).

Prizes for adults is £1,000 (1st), £400 (2nd), £200 (3rd), for juniors £250 (1st, plus the William Serfaty Shield), £150 (2nd), £100 (3rd), children a £50 voucher (1st), £30 voucher (2nd), £20 voucher (3rd) and for infants £25 voucher (1st), £15 voucher (2nd), £10 voucher (3rd).

A David Gladstone Prize of £100 and a shield will be awarded to the most promising artist from the junior, children, or infant categories.