Gibraltar holds first King Birthday Parade of Charles’ reign

The first King’s Birthday Parade in the reign of Charles III took place at Casemates on Thursday.

In Mediterranean morning sunshine, the parade began with the King’s and Regimental Colours of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment marched into Casemates shortly before the arrival of the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band and Drums also took part in the parade, supported by The Band and Bugles of The Rifles and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Thomson’s Battery.

Dignitaries from across the Rock were also in attendance to mark the occasion.

On his arrival, the Governor, Vice Admiral David Steel, received a Royal salute before inspecting the parade after a rendition of the national anthem.

The Royal Navy Ensign and the Royal Airforce Standard then marched onto the parade in preparation for the 21-gun salute.

Before the conclusion of the parade, cheers for the King rang around Casemates, marking the historic first birthday celebration of the newly crowned monarch.