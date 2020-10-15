Gibraltar Honours Board call for nominations

The Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB), under the Chairmanship of the Governor, will meet in November to consider nominations for the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021 and the Gibraltar Award.

“Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people, from any section of the Gibraltarian Community, that have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar,” the GHB said.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Friday, October 30 on a GHB Nomination Proforma for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone.

A copy of the GHB Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent Reception or by email to the GHB Secretary: enquiry.gibraltar@fcdo.gov.uk

“Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees’ contribution or service,” the GHB said.

“Nominations received after the deadline will be deferred until the next call for honours.”

Nominations should not recommend someone for a specific award as this is decided by the GHB.

The awards include the Companion of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) and Commander of the British Empire (CBE), Officer of the British Empire (OBE), Member of the British Empire (MBE), British Empire Medal (BEM) and the Gibraltar Award (GA).