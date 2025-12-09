Gibraltar Horticultural Society announces winners of 2025 Christmas Flower Show

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society has announced the winners of its 2025 Christmas Flower Show, held at Artspace in Irish Town from 2 to 4 December.

The show featured more than 60 exhibits across adult and children’s categories. Although slightly fewer entries were received than in previous years, organisers reported a high overall standard and welcomed the decision to host the event at Artspace, which provided a bright setting for the displays.

There was a notable increase in entries from local schools, with children presenting winter and Christmas-themed decorations across several categories.

In the adult division, organisers highlighted the refinement in technique and design, with many arrangements reflecting advanced skills and a mix of traditional and contemporary festive themes.

In the wreath or swag category, first prize went to Antonia Mor, with Christine Ferrary as runner-up.

The dining room centrepiece category was won by Paula Galliano, with second place awarded to Rachael Rottger.

Ms Rottger also took first prize in the side table arrangement category, where Ms Ferrary was again named runner-up.

In the inspired decoration category, first prize went to Loly Torres, with Audrey Stagno as runner-up.

The candlestick arrangement category was won by Kate Walker, with Ms Galliano placed second.

In the children’s competition, Category A for a winter-inspired decoration was won by Celine Hosken of St Joseph’s School, with the runner-up prize awarded to fellow St Joseph’s pupil, Fern Davidson.

Category B, for decorated pinecones, was won by Oliver Torres, with second place going to Isabella Torres.

In Category C, for a paper plate or paper wreath, first prize went to Tayla Gomez of St Paul’s School, while the runner-up was Alvaro Aspe Gonzalez of St Joseph’s School.

Prizes were presented by Stephen Warr, CEO at the Department of Environment and a supporter of the Society, and Jessica Leaper, Founder of Whole Wild World, who works closely with the Society on its educational and outreach work.

Annabelle Mor-Codali, CEO of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, said: “Our Christmas Flower Show is a cherished annual tradition, and every year we strive to make it better than the last.”

“The creativity, passion, and community spirit on display continue to surpass our expectations.”

“It is wonderful to see both adults and children embrace the joy of floral design, and we are deeply grateful to our members, schools, volunteers, and partners who make this event such a success year after year.”

The show welcomed visitors from across Gibraltar, filling Artspace with colour, fragrance, and Christmas cheer, and the Society has thanked all participants, volunteers, judges and supporters who contributed to this year’s event.