Gibraltar International Bank customers targeted in second phone scam

Fraudsters posing as Gibraltar International Bank targeted the public for a second day with a mobile phone scam.

Both versions of the scam sees the cyber criminals bid to lure people into clicking a link.

The first scam message saw people asked to confirm their mobile numbers and the second told users their home address had been updated and to click on a link if they had not done this.

"We are aware of further scam messages that have been sent pretending to be from Gibraltar International Bank," GIB said in a statement.

"As a reminder do not click on any of the links contained - the Bank would not communicate with you in this manner."

"If you have any concerns, or have clicked one of the links, please contact us by calling 20013900 or emailing gibraltar@gibintbank.gi."