Sat 14th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar International Bank hosts National Day week events in support of GBC Open Day

By Chronicle Staff
14th September 2024

Gibraltar International Bank held a series of events for National Day Week in a bid to raise money for the GBC Open Day.

One such event was Sip and Paint, Kevin Gonzalez from the bank explained.

“We kicked off with a creative and relaxed session where staff had the chance to tap into their artistic side.”

“Set in the bank’s courtyard, everyone enjoyed the calming atmosphere, painting away while sipping on some lovely wine. It was a great way to unwind and get a little creative.”

Next was a Sports Day, which Mr Gonzalez described as the “highlights of the week.”

“Staff came together for a fun-filled, energetic day, showcasing their team spirit.”

“From relay races to friendly competitions, everyone embraced the opportunity to compete, bond, and, most importantly, have a good laugh. The energy was fantastic,” he added.

Another big event was the one held in the bank’s courtyard which he called “truly special”.

“Staff and their families gathered for a fun afternoon, filled with music, a BBQ, and plenty of entertainment for the kids,” he said.

“The little ones had a blast with activities like face painting, a jumping castle, and unlimited ice cream - which was quite popular with the adults also. Everyone had a blast, celebrating our culture and community.”

These events, along with others will continue to be organised throughout the year by the bank, all in support of the GBC Open Day.

“It’s a fantastic way for us to come together, not only to enjoy ourselves but also to contribute to a great cause that makes a real impact in our community,” said Mr Gonzalez.

