Wed 29th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar International Bank warns customers of another mobile scam

Pic: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
29th September 2021

The Gibraltar International Bank (GIB) is once again warning customers of a mobile phone scam where fraudsters posing as bank staff target local phone numbers.

The scam message states: “We have temporarily limited access to your BOI online due to failed login attempts, to re-authenticate visit:gibint-bank.net.”

GIB has always alerted the public not to click on any links and the bank would not request these details, message reiterated by the Royal Gibraltar Police too.

"Know who you are dealing with if you are providing any personal data," the RGP said.

"Note banks will never ask for your account numbers or pin details. Be suspicious if anyone asks you for personal or financial information. Often the scams will try to look like regular accounts."

Should any of the GIB customers have any concerns, or have clicked one of the links, they can contact the bank by calling 20013900 or emailing gibraltar@gibintbank.gi.

