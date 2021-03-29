Gibraltar International Bank warns of mobile scam

Cyber fraudsters posing as Gibraltar International Bank (GIB) are targeting local mobile numbers in a bid to scam clients.

GIB and the Royal Gibraltar Police have issued warnings, reminding the public not to click on any links.

The scam message requests that the client click on a link to confirm their mobile number.

In a statement the bank said: "Have you received a message like this pretending to be from Gibraltar International Bank?"

"If so, do not click the link – it is a scam. Remember, never enter your online banking details after clicking on a link in an email or text message."

The RGP regularly advises the public not to share personal information online.

"Know who you are dealing with if you are providing any personal data," the RGP said.

"Note banks will never ask for your account numbers or pin details. Be suspicious if anyone asks you for personal or financial information. Often the scams will try to look like regular accounts."