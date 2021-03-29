Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar International Bank warns of mobile scam

By Chronicle Staff
29th March 2021

Cyber fraudsters posing as Gibraltar International Bank (GIB) are targeting local mobile numbers in a bid to scam clients.

GIB and the Royal Gibraltar Police have issued warnings, reminding the public not to click on any links.

The scam message requests that the client click on a link to confirm their mobile number.

In a statement the bank said: "Have you received a message like this pretending to be from Gibraltar International Bank?"

"If so, do not click the link – it is a scam. Remember, never enter your online banking details after clicking on a link in an email or text message."

The RGP regularly advises the public not to share personal information online.

"Know who you are dealing with if you are providing any personal data," the RGP said.

"Note banks will never ask for your account numbers or pin details. Be suspicious if anyone asks you for personal or financial information. Often the scams will try to look like regular accounts."

Most Read

Local News

Police suspect ‘foul play’ in school fire

Sun 28th Mar, 2021

Local News

New flights from Gibraltar to Bilbao this summer, Govt confirms

Thu 25th Mar, 2021

Local News

Drugs seized in Upper Town, man arrested

Sat 27th Mar, 2021

Local News

Spain and Kent virus strains behind spike in Covid cases earlier this year

Mon 29th Mar, 2021

Local News

Questions raised over Bilbao air link, as preparatory work continues ahead of treaty talks

Sat 27th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Spain and Kent virus strains behind spike in Covid cases earlier this year

29th March 2021

Local News
GHA specialists monitor impact of Covid-19 on heart conditions

29th March 2021

Local News
CAB aids over 1,000 in need of digital support during pandemic

28th March 2021

Local News
Police suspect ‘foul play’ in school fire

28th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021