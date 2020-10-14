Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2021 set for March

Gibraltar Cultural Services, for the Ministry of Culture, has announced that the Gibraltar International Drama Festival will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre between Monday March 15 and Saturday March 20, 2021.

The Festival is open to any drama group and will be of a competitive nature, with adjudication. There will be a main prize with a trophy of £1,000 for the Best Play. Additional awards include: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, amongst others. Non-competitive entries will also be accepted.

A small grant will be payable to each group entering the Festival, to help with expenses on props, costumes, etc.

Should Covid-19 not allow for audiences or for the GODA Adjudicator to travel to Gibraltar from UK, GCS can confirm that the festival will continue as an online and live streamed event. All performances will be required to keep to Public Health guidelines as they apply at the time.

“I am happy that we are planning ahead to March, being well aware that our plans are liable to change. But we need to get our performers back on stage, whether with a live audience or not, and we will do this in a safe and responsible way,” said the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes.

Entry forms and full conditions are now available from Gibraltar Cultural Services, City Hall or by email: info@culture.gi or download from www.culture.gi. For any further information contact the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236.