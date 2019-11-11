Gibraltar lays a wreath at the Cenotaph, as Remembrance Sunday is marked on the Rock
Gibraltar laid a wreath during the UK’s National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday, joining other Overseas Territories in a significant change to the traditional ceremony. Until Sunday, it was the Foreign Secretary who would lay a wreath on behalf of the UK Overseas Territories. Gibraltar’s representative in the UK, former...
