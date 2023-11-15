Gibraltar Literature Week ends with song, poetry and exciting news
By Elena Scialtiel There was an evening celebrating local poetry at the John Mackintosh Theatre last Saturday night, where a selection of Trobadores and Poetas del Peñon took to the stage with their songs and poems, presented by cultural ambassador and Quivering Poet Gabriel Moreno. Gabriel performed his pièces de résistance, accompanied on clarinet by...
