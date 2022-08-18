Gibraltar Maritime Day event seeks to showcase Rock’s maritime offering

Gibraltar Maritime Day, a new event that will help showcase the Gibraltar maritime product abroad, was launched by the Minister of the Port, Vijay Daryanani, this week.

It will consist of a one-day event where all participating stakeholders, led by the Gibraltar Maritime Administration, Gibraltar Port Authority and the University of Gibraltar, will be given the opportunity to speak about what they have to offer and engage with potential clients for Gibraltar, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

The first event will be held in London on Tuesday September 20, with the aim to hold more similar events in different maritime jurisdictions.

“This is part of our ambitious marketing strategy for the Port and for Gibraltar’s maritime sector in general,” Mr Daryanani said.

“The GMA has a big role to play too in promoting the flag.”

“I feel we need to take a step further and go and meet people with this bespoke event on pushing our product.”

“We will start in London and hopefully move on to other important maritime jurisdictions in the future.”

“I am delighted by the response I have had from the local stakeholders.”

“They are extremely keen to work with the Government and make this project a success.”

“The Captain of the Port and I have been working on different strategies on how to make Gibraltar the outstanding Port of choice in the Mediterranean and we hope this will go towards achieving that goal.”