Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Maritime Day event seeks to showcase Rock’s maritime offering

By Chronicle Staff
18th August 2022

Gibraltar Maritime Day, a new event that will help showcase the Gibraltar maritime product abroad, was launched by the Minister of the Port, Vijay Daryanani, this week.

It will consist of a one-day event where all participating stakeholders, led by the Gibraltar Maritime Administration, Gibraltar Port Authority and the University of Gibraltar, will be given the opportunity to speak about what they have to offer and engage with potential clients for Gibraltar, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

The first event will be held in London on Tuesday September 20, with the aim to hold more similar events in different maritime jurisdictions.

“This is part of our ambitious marketing strategy for the Port and for Gibraltar’s maritime sector in general,” Mr Daryanani said.

“The GMA has a big role to play too in promoting the flag.”

“I feel we need to take a step further and go and meet people with this bespoke event on pushing our product.”

“We will start in London and hopefully move on to other important maritime jurisdictions in the future.”

“I am delighted by the response I have had from the local stakeholders.”

“They are extremely keen to work with the Government and make this project a success.”

“The Captain of the Port and I have been working on different strategies on how to make Gibraltar the outstanding Port of choice in the Mediterranean and we hope this will go towards achieving that goal.”

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest three boys suspected of stealing bank card at knifepoint

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Local News

Privy Council considers appeal by convicted drug trafficker challenging international arrest warrant

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Brexit

Juan Franco sets out La Linea’s challenges: ‘We have a huge problem’

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Former Bayside pupil scoops top prize in global tech competition

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Temporary reverse osmosis plant fully operational, but some water restrictions remain

18th August 2022

Local News
Day of celebration for a fledgling university ‘with immense possibilities’

18th August 2022

Local News
Changes at Jewish Home raise questions about healthcare provision

18th August 2022

Local News
Govt says Bossino has not understood UK law on ‘high risk’ listing

18th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022