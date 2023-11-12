Gibraltar marks Remembrance Sunday

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, led the Rock in honouring the war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Wreaths were laid during services at the British and American War memorials.

The traditional two-minute silence was observed at midday on Sunday, followed by the Governor, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi and local dignitaries laying wreaths at the British War Memorial before the Last Post was played and an inter-denominational service held.

“It is an honour to lay a wreath on behalf of His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar and the People of Gibraltar on Remembrance Sunday,” Mr Picardo said.

“Today's ceremony was a poignant reminder of the human cost of conflicts both past and present. Lest we forget.​”

On Saturday, a ceremony was held in the lobby of the Gibraltar Parliament to mark Armistice Day, during which wreaths were also laid.