Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 12th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar marks Remembrance Sunday

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2023

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, led the Rock in honouring the war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Wreaths were laid during services at the British and American War memorials.

The traditional two-minute silence was observed at midday on Sunday, followed by the Governor, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi and local dignitaries laying wreaths at the British War Memorial before the Last Post was played and an inter-denominational service held.

“It is an honour to lay a wreath on behalf of His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar and the People of Gibraltar on Remembrance Sunday,” Mr Picardo said.

“Today's ceremony was a poignant reminder of the human cost of conflicts both past and present. Lest we forget.​”

On Saturday, a ceremony was held in the lobby of the Gibraltar Parliament to mark Armistice Day, during which wreaths were also laid.

Most Read

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

SFA ‘cancels all operations’, leaving customers scrambling for information

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

McGrail Inquiry chairman rules on approach to police federation complaints, adds two witnesses

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Local News

RGP seeks international arrest warrant for lorry driver in fatal incident

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Local News

Peninsula hits landmark with first supply for LNG-powered cruise ship

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar represented in IPA World Congress meeting

11th November 2023

Local News
GRA launches Media Literacy Matters campaign

11th November 2023

Local News
‘Introduction to Youth Work’ training course this January

11th November 2023

Local News
With eyes on Spain, Parliament hears of hopes for swift resumption of treaty talks

10th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023