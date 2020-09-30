Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar must not be ‘collateral damage’ in UK’s Brexit

By Brian Reyes
30th September 2020

Gibraltar must not be allowed to become “collateral damage” of a Brexit it did not vote for, the House of Commons was told this week. Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill, chairman of the all-party Gibraltar group in the Commons and a stalwart champion of this community, made the comment during a debate on controversial legislation...

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

