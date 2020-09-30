Gibraltar must not be ‘collateral damage’ in UK’s Brexit
Gibraltar must not be allowed to become “collateral damage” of a Brexit it did not vote for, the House of Commons was told this week. Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill, chairman of the all-party Gibraltar group in the Commons and a stalwart champion of this community, made the comment during a debate on controversial legislation...
