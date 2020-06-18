Gibraltar national team could face Nations League matches in September
Gibraltar's national team could resume its international calendar in September with UEFA having made no changes to the scheduled calendar for the Nations League. UEFA's Executive Committee yesterday stated that Nations League matches will start as scheduled in September. Gibraltar was scheduled to have its first match in the first week of September. The national...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here