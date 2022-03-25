Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar ‘not immune’ to global economic strife

By Brian Reyes
24th March 2022

Gibraltar “will not be immune” to the economic reality that is affecting the rest of the world, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said, as he fielded questions on rising debt and inflation on Thursday’s Direct Democracy on Radio Gibraltar. The United Kingdom this week announced the annual rate of inflation has hit 6.2%, with the largest...

