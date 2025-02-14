Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar participates in FATF Joint Assessor’s training event in Doha, Qatar

By Chronicle Staff
14th February 2025

Crown Counsel [Economic Crime] Michael Adamberry represented Gibraltar at the FATF Joint Assessor’s Training in Doha, enhancing his expertise in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing while strengthening international partnerships.

The training organised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in conjunction with the Middle East and North Africa FATF (MENA FATF) was held in Doha, Qatar from earlier this month.

Mr Adamberry is part of the Ministry of Justice, Trade and Industry, and presently deployed at the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit and HM Customs Financial Investigations team.

The FATF leads global action to tackle money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing (funding for weapons of mass destruction) (ML/TF/PF). As part of its work, the FATF conducts training and support activities to strengthen countries’ understanding of the FATF Standards and how they help combat ML/TF/PF, and to assist FATF-Style Regional Bodies (FSRBs) in the conduct of mutual evaluations, said a statement from the Government.

The FATF delivers these activities worldwide, and often in partnership with FATF members, FSRBs and other international organisations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

FATF mutual evaluations are in-depth country reports analysing the implementation and effectiveness of measures to combat ML/TF/PF as well as an assessment of technical compliance against the FATF Standards. The reports are peer reviewed, where members from different countries assess another country.

The event brought together over 50 attendees from across the MENA region and Europe, and was delivered by representatives of the FATF Secretariat. It involved mock evaluation interviews, multiple case studies, and report writing and assessment against the FATF Standards, as well as key networking opportunities for delegates.

“Participating in the FATF Assessor Training was an invaluable experience that significantly enhanced my understanding of the mutual evaluation process and FATF Standards,” said Mr Adamberry.

“The training provided a comprehensive overview of both technical compliance and effectiveness assessments, equipping me with the tools to critically analyse anti-money laundering and counter- terrorist financing frameworks”.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, added that Gibraltar has gone from strength to strength in its fight against economic crime, including terrorist and proliferation financing.

“Michael's recent deployment to the RGP and HM Customs teams further increases the resources available to these teams and stands as a testament to the Government’s ongoing commitment in this area,” he said.

“Fostering key partnerships with international bodies, such as the FATF and our counterpart jurisdictions, is vital and I am proud to see Gibraltar represented and actively engaged in these international efforts.”

Most Read

Local News

Man admits beating woman and threatening to disclose private photos

Thu 13th Feb, 2025

Features

From banking to football, Kenneth Asquez’ legal career in sports

Thu 13th Feb, 2025

Local News

Teenager admits causing fire in Mid Harbour flat

Wed 12th Feb, 2025

Local News

Gib registers property deals worth £366.5m during bear market, with all eyes now on treaty

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Local News

Govt considers innovative pouch system to enforce mobile ban in schools

Thu 13th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar National Mint participates in Berlin World Money Show

14th February 2025

Local News
La Linea looks at change with an eye on life after Brexit

14th February 2025

Local News
Cortes meets head students

14th February 2025

Local News
Ministry of Equality to mark International Women’s Day with conference event

14th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025