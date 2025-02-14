Gibraltar participates in FATF Joint Assessor’s training event in Doha, Qatar

Crown Counsel [Economic Crime] Michael Adamberry represented Gibraltar at the FATF Joint Assessor’s Training in Doha, enhancing his expertise in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing while strengthening international partnerships.

The training organised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in conjunction with the Middle East and North Africa FATF (MENA FATF) was held in Doha, Qatar from earlier this month.

Mr Adamberry is part of the Ministry of Justice, Trade and Industry, and presently deployed at the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit and HM Customs Financial Investigations team.

The FATF leads global action to tackle money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing (funding for weapons of mass destruction) (ML/TF/PF). As part of its work, the FATF conducts training and support activities to strengthen countries’ understanding of the FATF Standards and how they help combat ML/TF/PF, and to assist FATF-Style Regional Bodies (FSRBs) in the conduct of mutual evaluations, said a statement from the Government.

The FATF delivers these activities worldwide, and often in partnership with FATF members, FSRBs and other international organisations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

FATF mutual evaluations are in-depth country reports analysing the implementation and effectiveness of measures to combat ML/TF/PF as well as an assessment of technical compliance against the FATF Standards. The reports are peer reviewed, where members from different countries assess another country.

The event brought together over 50 attendees from across the MENA region and Europe, and was delivered by representatives of the FATF Secretariat. It involved mock evaluation interviews, multiple case studies, and report writing and assessment against the FATF Standards, as well as key networking opportunities for delegates.

“Participating in the FATF Assessor Training was an invaluable experience that significantly enhanced my understanding of the mutual evaluation process and FATF Standards,” said Mr Adamberry.

“The training provided a comprehensive overview of both technical compliance and effectiveness assessments, equipping me with the tools to critically analyse anti-money laundering and counter- terrorist financing frameworks”.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, added that Gibraltar has gone from strength to strength in its fight against economic crime, including terrorist and proliferation financing.

“Michael's recent deployment to the RGP and HM Customs teams further increases the resources available to these teams and stands as a testament to the Government’s ongoing commitment in this area,” he said.

“Fostering key partnerships with international bodies, such as the FATF and our counterpart jurisdictions, is vital and I am proud to see Gibraltar represented and actively engaged in these international efforts.”