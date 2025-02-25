Gibraltar Port Authority announces three promotions

The Gibraltar Port Authority has announced the promotions of David Pincho to Deputy Captain of the Port/Marine Officer, Krisanne Robba to PA to the Captain of the Port, and Amy Baglietto to Administration Supervisor.

David Pincho, previously a Senior Port Officer, has been promoted to Deputy Captain of the Port/Marine Officer and joined the Gibraltar Port Authority in November 2006 after obtaining V103/1 certificate from South Tyneside College.

In 2015 he obtained the V103/2 Supervisor Certificate from Port of London Authority. In early summer of 2016, he was promoted to the role of Port Officer where he undertook first the Dock Controller and then the Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO) roles.

In the latter part of 2018, he was then promoted to the Senior Port Officer role. David is very much looking forward to taking a lead in dealing with the challenges and opportunities that the Port Authority faces.

Krisanne Robba, previously an Administration and Finance Officer, has been promoted to PA to the Captain of the Port. She began her career at the Gibraltar Port Authority in 2010 as an Administrative Assistant (AA). She then advanced to the role of Administrative and Finance Officer (AFO), where she gained valuable experience.

She is now delighted to have been promoted to PA to the Captain of the Port, a role she has always studied for and aspired to have, said a statement from the Government.

“She is very much looking forward to continuing supporting and contributing to the efficient operations of the Gibraltar Port Authority by proudly assisting the Captain of the Port and Senior Management Team,” said the statement.

Amy Baglietto, previously an Administration and Finance Officer, has been promoted to Administration Supervisor. She joined the Gibraltar Port Authority in 2019, and over the years has had the opportunity to grow and contribute to its development.

“She is excited to have been promoted to AFE Administration Supervisor. She is looking forward to this new chapter in her career and is grateful for the opportunity to continue working with such a dedicated team,” said the statement.

“It has been a rewarding experience, and she is eager to further contribute to the ongoing progress of the Gibraltar Port Authority.”

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, said he was delighted with the promotions, which reflects on the hard work and dedication of the staff.

“I am confident that all three will be further contributing to the Authority in each of their roles,” he said.