Gibraltar port authority attends LNG bunkering summit

The Gibraltar Port Authority recently attended the IQPC’s 8th Annual Global LNG Bunkering Summit in Amsterdam.

Deputy Captain of the Port John Ghio attended the event which was spread over three days.

“The event focused on the LNG supply chain, offering a unique insight into the decision making, planning, development, operation, safety and training processes that are driving the LNG Bunkering market forward,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“The event also provided an opportunity for the top LNG bunker ports to consider the viability of LNG as a long term solution, with open discussions on how the industry can drive the decarbonisation and sustainability of the global shipping industry in the future.”

CEO and Captain of the Port Manuel Tirado said the Summit provided an excellent opportunity for Gibraltar Port to be a key contributor in this developing industry.

During his visit, Mr Ghio also met with some of the Port’s established and prospective partners based in Amsterdam, along with local shipping agents, Turners.