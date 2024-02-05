Gibraltar presents a united front against cancer

This year, Gibraltar’s cancer charities have teamed up to communicate a united message to the Rock for World Cancer Day, Sunday February 4.

The charities Cancer Research UK, Bosom Buddies, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, Blood Cancer UK (Gibraltar Branch), Cancer Relief and A Pathway through Pain submitted their World Cancer Day message .

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar’s main objective is to raise awareness and fundraise to improve the quality of life of prostate cancer sufferers and their families.

Last year, in partnership with the GHA, we launched the “Early Detection Saves Lives” campaign. This enabled men over the age of 50 the opportunity to obtain a PSA blood level test appointment without the need to visit their GP at the Primary Care Centre by simply emailing prostate@gha.gi

Since the start of the campaign, 62 men have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Feedback and statistics have shown that a very high percentage of men who took the PSA level test that were diagnosed with prostate cancer were treated well in time.

A highlight of the past year has been the charity’s efforts to offer and develop support for the partners of prostate sufferers. To this end we were very happy to have co-opted Lidia Baldachino into the committee. Her contribution in this area is proving to be invaluable.

This year will see the opening of the “Walk-In” urology clinic at St Bernard’s Hospital. Any member of the community who has a urology emergency will be able to access the urology clinic without the need of a doctor's referral or the need to obtain an appointment. The charity will be funding the purchase of items of equipment that will enable the urology team to provide a “one-stop shop” service.

Remember – test your PSA levels. Early detection saves lives!

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar World Cancer Day 2024 Message

"GET TO KNOW THE SYMPTOMS!"

• GHA statistics show over 50 persons have died from pancreatic cancer in Gibraltar over the past 7 years - 52 have died of the 53 diagnosed of pancreatic cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer is the Fastest Killing Cancer

• 93% of all pancreatic cancer patients die within 5 years of diagnosis

• We are working with the Ministry of Health, Public Health and GHA to this year implement a “vague symptoms pathway” for pancreatic cancer which will greatly help GP’s and medical professionals diagnose at an early stage

• People need to get to know the symptoms of pancreatic cancer and go to see a doctor as soon as they have any of the symptoms

A Pathway Through Pain

In the face of the devastating impact of cancer, remarkable advancements in medical science provide us with more than a glimmer of hope. With early detection, survival rates have significantly improved, offering a ray of light amidst the darkness. However, we must also take responsibility for our own well-being by loving ourselves and making conscious choices in our daily lives.

By abstaining from smoking, moderating alcohol consumption, adopting a healthy diet rich in antioxidants, and engaging in regular exercise, we can tip the odds in our favour. Moreover, recent medical research underscores the importance of mental health and stress reduction, recognising the inseparable connection between mind and body.

In the unfortunate event that a loved one falls sick, remember that you are not alone. Countless charities as detailed here today, such as A Pathway through Pain (registered charity 177), are tirelessly dedicated to providing support and assistance. We aim to financially assist families whose children either directly or indirectly have been affected by cancer. Whether you prefer to leave your details at sponsored patients (GHA) for us to reach out to you, or simply send an email to darren.grech@icloud.com, know that help is readily available.

Cancer Research UK

If you’ve been diagnosed with cancer or someone you know and love has, you are not alone. Cancer is relentless, but so are we, Cancer Research Gibraltar Branch will never give up their plight towards finding a cure.

Through local fundraising efforts here in Gibraltar, we are making a difference. Less people are dying, more research is being conducted and cancer patients are living longer than ever, prevention and early diagnosis is key. This is where you come in, whether you fundraise, pledge to leave a gift in your will or simply donate whenever you can, every penny counts. Every part of our efforts supports life-saving research, we’re so proud to be part of a community that always shows up for us and each other.

To donate now, in aid of World Cancer Day, please visit our new Just Giving Page which is directly linked to Cancer Research Uk:

https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/gibraltar-friends-of-cancer-research-uk

Blood Cancer

The Blood Cancer UK Gibraltar Branch has a small presence in Gibraltar but we are all united by having a relative who has had a type of Blood Cancer or is still living with it. Whether it is a parent with ALL a grand child with Acute Lymphoma or a friend we have lost to Leukaemia we are all united in this fight against Blood Cancer.

Over the past year we have been working hard raising the profile of the Blood Cancer UK charity in Gibraltar as well as organising several fundraising events.

Back in May we held a walk in aid of the charity which was supported by over 600 people. September is Blood Cancer Awareness month, once again we challenged people to walk 5km whilst wearing red and we also asked them to take a selfie and post it online.

We will be organising a high tea in aid of Blood Cancer UK in the next couple of months so watch this space. Our flag day will be held on Friday 24th May and we are always looking for volunteers to help us out.

We as a committee are dedicated to raising funds for Blood Cancer UK because they carry out such vital research on treatments for over 100 types of blood cancers some of which are still incurable. Blood Cancer UK are determined to find a cure for all Blood Cancers and believe they can do it in the next 5 years so please donate to help save lives .

Account name: Blood wise Gibraltar

Sort code: 60-60-60

Account number: 48140848

Bosum Buddies

The Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust has been going from strength to strength for the past 17 years. Although it was initially formed to assist breast Cancer survivors it was then decided, that as this disease is as cruel in any shape or form, the charity would support the sufferer by providing financial and emotional support when needed.

As the charity is non profit making it relies solely on the kindness, and benevolence, of sponsors and individuals who donate. But the main income that this charity has is by fundraising. The Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust also donates to other Cancer charities either by donating cash or any equipment that might be required.

Fundraising is done on a yearly basis by the 'Buddies' themselves who go above and beyond to support this worthy cause. This has proven to be a great morale booster for the Buddies who help organise these events. The Trust has been holding a fashion show on a yearly basis , except for the Covid years when ir was unable to do so, but 2023 proved to be the best year by far.

Different functions were organised such as a very popular bingo which proved to be very successful followed by a quiz night, which all those who attended thoroughly enjoyed. Then a very fun Karaoke night was organised, in which a group of Buddies participated with the song 'I will survive' and funnily enough won.

A very diverse fashion show was then held down by the Waterfront promenade with the longest catwalk ever, called 'Model for a Day', and in which all the resident restaurants participated in the fund raising. This proved to be a very emotional experience for all who took part.

But last, and not least, the highlight of the Buddies year was the annual fashion show, which was held at the Sunborn. This year the show was titled 'A golden opportunity" and over 20 Cancer survivors paraded like true models. The succes was paramount

If you wish to donate to our cause donations can very kindly be sent to:

The Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust

Reg Charity 215

Account no: 47908807

Sort code: 60 60 60

Iban: GI84NWBK060606047908807

BIC: RBOSGIGI

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar

Our message to the Gibraltar Community as a whole is to put across the most important factor: to be aware, the earlier the cancer is detected, diagnosed and treated the better the chance of a successful outcome. Breast Cancer need not be a tragedy, early detection will almost certainly mean survival; information will empower and help you make the right choices and most importantly, there can be life after breast cancer. In all of this Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar hopes to make a difference and make the experience more bearable.

We would also like to thank the whole of Gibraltar for your continuous support. As a Breast cancer charity we would like to involve as many people to participate as possible so as to create an understanding of our role and the services we provide.

This year Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar will be fundraising to support the GHA towards the Chemo Suite. If you would like to join us in this initiative you can donate on the following link , Fundraising towards the Chemotherapy Suite at the St Bernards Hospital (GHA) - JustGiving every donation towards this campaign no matter how small will make a big difference.

Cancer Relief

Each year Cancer Relief recognises World Cancer Day: a global cancer initiative which falls every year on the 4th of February. The theme and focus are different year to year, this year It is all about Closing the Care Gap. Cancer care inequality is a major issue worldwide, as a small community with access to excellent local cancer services we are fortunate that inequality in care is not a major concern for us in Gibraltar. However, it is always important for us all to keep equality in care at the foremost of our minds when planning our services and ensuring assess to those services is accessible for all our community.

At Cancer Relief we extend our support to all members of the community affected by cancer, including family members and loved ones. Our message is no matter how cancer may have affected you; we are here to support you. From a recent diagnosis to advice about lowering your risk, to support with living life with and after cancer. We are here for that one-off chat that you may need or for more day-to-day support – however you may need us, we are here. Don’t be afraid to seek out advice and help. We will always do our best to support you, today and every day.

To find out more, to donate, or to volunteer with us, visit cancerrelief.gi or @cancerreliefgib on any of our social media platforms.