Gibraltar presents heritage plans at European fortified sites congress

Gibraltar was represented for the first time at the European Federation of Fortified Sites Congress, held in Diest, Belgium, where officials presented the Government’s approach to restoring and opening historic military sites.

The EFFORTS Congress brings together European specialists, policymakers and organisations involved in the conservation, management and sustainable development of fortified sites.

Gibraltar was represented by the Government’s Projects Director, Carl Viagas, and the Chief Attractions Officer of Fortress Attractions Gibraltar Ltd, David Neish.

The Government said the participation formed part of its efforts to position Gibraltar among Europe’s leading historic fortified landscapes and promote the preservation and sustainable use of the Rock’s heritage assets.

Mr Viagas delivered the closing keynote address, entitled “Breaking the Mould: Unlocking Funding”, which focused on Gibraltar’s approach to heritage-led regeneration.

His presentation examined how historic sites could be preserved while being adapted for public access, education, tourism and community use.

It included the Gibraltar Skywalk and the continuing redevelopment of the Northern Defences as case studies.

The Northern Defences project was presented as an example of how archaeological research, conservation, improved accessibility, education and visitor experiences could be combined to return previously inaccessible areas of Gibraltar’s history to public use.

The Government said delegates expressed interest in Gibraltar’s efforts to balance conservation with new uses for historic sites.

Gibraltar’s Moorish, Spanish and British military heritage, concentrated within a compact fortified landscape, was also highlighted during the congress.

The event included discussions on cooperation between governments, heritage specialists and project partners.

Fortress Attractions was presented as one of the organisations working with the Government to develop visitor experiences within historic settings.

The Government said Gibraltar’s participation had generated interest among EFFORTS members in future collaboration and visits.

Mr Viagas said: “Gibraltar’s history is one of its greatest assets. Our responsibility is not simply to preserve these places, but to understand them, open them up, and ensure future generations can experience their significance. Innovation and conservation are not competing objectives, when approached correctly, they strengthen each other.”