Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar protected from EU’s strict rules on PPE procurement

By Cristina Cavilla
22nd April 2020

An EU regulation which treated Gibraltar as a third country and restricted the export of personal protection equipment (PPE) to the Rock is to be amended this week, meaning that future shipments will not require prior authorisation as is the case for exports to non-EU countries.

PPE exports to countries outside of the EU were restricted by way of EU regulations last month in order to protect the availability of supplies within the bloc.

Gibraltar was considered a ‘Third Country’ for the movement of such goods under the tighter export authorisation regime.

“This created a hiccup in the export process and put Gibraltar outside the standard [EU] export authorisation regime,” the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said at the daily press briefing.

Consignments have nonetheless come through, thanks in part to support from Spanish authorities. Separately, lobbying in Brussels led to Gibraltar’s exemption from the amended regulations.

“This issue was identified at an early stage and taken up by the United Kingdom at a high level in Brussels,” Dr Garcia said.

“The EU measure is being renewed this week. We are told that it will be amended in order to provide for export to Gibraltar and also to some eastern Balkan countries. We are grateful for this.”

The decision to exempt Gibraltar from the stricter EU regime on PPE exports to third countries was also supported by Spain.

In other developments, Dr Garcia explained that Gibraltar’s “orderly and phased” release from lockdown was discussed at Tuesday morning’s cabinet meeting.

“These discussions are happening all over Europe,” he said adding that the starting point for Gibraltar is Public Health advice.

“And we are clear that this must be an orderly and a phased release, one which can be reversed at any time.”

“Each step in the process will be followed by a pause in order to monitor the effects of relaxation.”

“We will loosen, but understand that we may need to tighten again for there is no proven path for release and we are in uncharted waters where every country faces different challenges.”

“We do too. Gibraltar has avoided a surge so far. We have done well but the surge may still come and we must guard against this.”

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Gibraltar remains 132 of which 120 have fully recovered.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt and Opposition stand together as Gibraltar extends lockdown, but maps out exit strategy

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 ‘in decline’ in Gibraltar, but lockdown exit remains complex and risky

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Features

Pursuing paused dreams from isolation

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Lockdown means Gibraltar breathes cleaner air

22nd April 2020

Local News
Trial run tests procedures at Nightingale hospital

22nd April 2020

Local News
Success relaxing lockdown depended on sticking to the rules, McGrail says

22nd April 2020

Local News
Govt distributes ‘Thanks’ postcards

21st April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020