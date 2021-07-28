Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar quietly welcomes back cruise passengers, hosting ship on exclusive VIP itinerary

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
27th July 2021

Gibraltar on Tuesday welcomed its first cruise passengers to the Rock since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in a visit approved by Public Health in line with Covid-19 protocols at the port. Some 148 passengers from the World Navigator, a brand-new luxury vessel operated by Atlas Ocean Voyages, disembarked from the vessel and were...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Director of Public Health to leave role this week

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Retired RGP dog finds drugs

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar quietly welcomes back cruise passengers, hosting ship on exclusive VIP itinerary

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Toc H developer celebrates history with eye on future

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Toc H developer celebrates history with eye on future

27th July 2021

Local News
No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says

27th July 2021

Features
Children learn how to sew in summer classes

27th July 2021

Local News
Director of Public Health to leave role this week

27th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021