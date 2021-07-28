Gibraltar quietly welcomes back cruise passengers, hosting ship on exclusive VIP itinerary
Gibraltar on Tuesday welcomed its first cruise passengers to the Rock since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in a visit approved by Public Health in line with Covid-19 protocols at the port. Some 148 passengers from the World Navigator, a brand-new luxury vessel operated by Atlas Ocean Voyages, disembarked from the vessel and were...
