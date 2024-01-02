Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar records warmest year ever in 2023

The warm weather continued into January with beachgoers spotted at Catalan Bay today. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd January 2024

Last year was the warmest on record in Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Met Office has confirmed.

Data for 2023 registered another year-on-year rise in temperatures, with a daily mean of 19.9° Celsius recorded at the airport.

The Met Office told the Chronicle this was 1.0°C higher than the long-term average recorded over the past 30 years, which is 18.9° Celsius.

The previous record was 19.5° Celsius set in 2022, and prior to that the record was 19.3° Celsius in 1997.

The record-breaking warm weather in Gibraltar comes against the backdrop of global concern about climate change.

The UK Met Office also confirmed 2023 was second warmest year on record for UK since records began in 1884, with an average mean temperature of 9.97°C.

In Gibraltar the month of December 2023 also saw above average temperatures and broke the record for the warmest December day.

The average temperature for December 2023 was 15.2°C, some 0.5°C higher than the long-term average of 14.7°C but slightly below December 2022, the warmest December on record when the daily mean temperature was 16.5°C.

However, the record for the warmest December day was broken on December 11, 2023, with a maximum temperature of 25°C recorded at the airport.

According to the Met Office the previous record was 24.7°C from 1989.

Most Read

Brexit

Pedestrians face lengthy border queues as Spain checks non-EU travellers

Fri 29th Dec, 2023

Local News

Events will be ‘bigger’ in 2024, as Santos looks to tourism rebrand

Tue 2nd Jan, 2024

Local News

Man jailed after nighttime assault on woman walking home

Wed 27th Dec, 2023

Local News

Isola appointed CBE in New Year Honours List, Podesta OBE

Fri 29th Dec, 2023

Local News

Savings Bank could invest in TNG’s Eastside bonds, but no decision yet

Fri 29th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Events will be ‘bigger’ in 2024, as Santos looks to tourism rebrand

2nd January 2024

Local News
Isola appointed CBE in New Year Honours List, Podesta OBE

29th December 2023

Local News
After three-year pause, New Year’s Eve party returns to Casemates

29th December 2023

Local News
Savings Bank could invest in TNG’s Eastside bonds, but no decision yet

29th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024