Tue 26th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar represented in London at Jewish Remembrance service

By Chronicle Staff
26th November 2019

Nearly 3,000 people marched behind the band of The Scots Guards from Horse Guards Parade to the Cenotaph earlier this month for the Jewish Community’s annual Ceremony of Remembrance and Parade organised by AJEX The Jewish Military Association UK.

According to Mike Bluestone, AJEX National Chairman, this was the largest number for many years.

Many marchers were not even Jewish including a detachment of Royal Marines and representatives of the cadet forces. This was significant at a time of growing anti-Semitism.

For the Jewish Veterans and members of the uniformed Armed Forces the event is the most significant of the year.

Mr Bluestone said: “It is our opportunity to demonstrate the extraordinarily high contribution made by the Jewish community to the defence of our country and to say thank you to this country, and our allies, for all it has done for the Jewish people.”

Gibraltar was represented for many years by the late Captain Momy Levy who served with the Gibraltar Regiment.

The tradition continues and members of the Levy family attended and marched on the parade.

Also, one of the military parade marshals was Colonel Martin Newman, a vice president and former national chairman of AJEX. He is the Colonel Cadets for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Cadet Force.

He said: “I was delighted to see Sarah, her children and grandchildren at the parade. The younger members marched and Momy’s medals were worn by a family member. They did Gibraltar proud.”

The veterans and serving members of the armed forces and cadets on parade were joined by The Jewish Police Association, schools, youth and community groups synagogues, families, friend and supporters.

