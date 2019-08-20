Gibraltar runners raced in Manilva
A number of Gibraltarian athletes were among the 550 runners who took part in the Corruco 6K Race in Manilva this past weekend. The race had seen registration closed some days prior to it taking place with the popular race attracting runners from across the region. The race was supported by Manilva Running Club, Stampalo.es,...
