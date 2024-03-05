Gibraltar schools set to embrace Park 2 Park initiative

Pupils across Gibraltar’s Upper Primary Schools are currently engaged in a project to re-design and eventually re-build a parking space in the vicinity of their schools as a “vibrant, biodiverse space that has a positive impact on the community.”

The Park 2 Park project encourages young pupils to look at their urban environment with fresh eyes and to imagine how they could transform a space that currently serves to accommodate a stationary vehicle into one which contributes to biodiversity, to an enhanced urban space and to a better quality of life.

A statement from No6 Convent Place said the project encompasses all aspects of the process from concept design to build, with the result of a real pop-up park that will take the place of a parking space for a week.

Spearheaded by the Department of the Environment, in collaboration with the Department of Education, the Ministry of Transport and support from the private sector, Park 2 Park will also provide pupils the opportunity to interact and collaborate with professionals from a variety of fields such as botanists, architects, engineers, shop owners, contractors and accountants.

It is hoped that these professionals will help pupils to bring the park ideas to life. “Working with them will also provide young learners with valuable knowledge in science, design, finance and education, enriching and hopefully inspiring them,” said the Government statement.

The Director of Education, Keri Scott, explained that Park 2 Park is an educational adventure, fostering creativity, teamwork, and ecological understanding while having fun in the process.

“Pupils will be responsible for all aspects of the project and will need to consider design, measurements, the use of sustainable materials, costs and maintenance, and the real pop-up parks they create will invite the community to be a part of this learning journey,” she said.

For his part the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “By converting parking spaces into mini parks, we encourage the growth of native plants, attract wildlife, and support a healthy ecosystem in our urban landscapes.”

“This is a project that cuts to the heart of this Government’s commitment to a Green Gibraltar and a child-friendly city, as we work towards Net-Zero by putting our children, their learning and their futures first.”

“Park 2 Park promotes eco-consciousness among pupils, teachers, and the community at large.”

“I would also like to thank our private sector partners; Gamma Architects, Sustainabuild, AMA Services Ltd, Wildlife Ltd and GJBS for their support and their commitment to this unique and exciting learning experience. Together, we can learn the importance of preserving our environment,” he added.