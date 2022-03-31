Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Squadron takes delivery of HMS Dagger

By Chronicle Staff
31st March 2022

The Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron has taken delivery of HMS Dagger, the final vessel purpose-built by Marine Specialised Technology to patrol the Rock’s territorial waters.

HMS Dagger will be based in HM Naval Base Gibraltar and used to patrol British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, support British exercises and operations in the area and keep close watch over Gibraltar’s shores.

HMS Dagger must first undergo a rigorous set of sea trials and safety checks until she can fly a White Ensign. These trials are due to be complete in mid- 2022.

The role of the Gibraltar Squadron is to conduct maritime operations in order to provide security in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, reassure the Gibraltarians and demonstrate UK sovereignty of Gibraltar.

Its crews also provide force protection to visiting warships, submarines and auxiliary units alongside their civilian counterparts in the Gibraltar Defence Police force. They perform this duty 365 days a year.

The ship’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Simon Holden, said: “The arrival of HMS Dagger to the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron is the culmination of many months of hard work by our commercial partners, Ministry of Defence and the Royal Navy.”

“This is an incredibly proud moment for everyone involved in the project and as her first Commanding Officer I am looking forward to putting HMS Dagger through her paces and getting her operational as soon as possible.”

“She is now going to conduct several sea trials prior to raising the White Ensign in mid- 2022.”

Most Read

Local News

Warrant ordering attacks on Spanish ships in run-up to 13th siege of Gibraltar comes up for auction

Wed 30th Mar, 2022

Brexit

CM optimistic treaty agreement could be reached by Easter ‘or shortly thereafter’

Wed 30th Mar, 2022

Local News

GHA and Govt react furiously to ‘woefully inaccurate’ statement from Unite’s General Secretary

Tue 29th Mar, 2022

Features

Ukrainian family finds safety with a view of the Bay of Gibraltar

Mon 28th Mar, 2022

Local News

Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire arrested in Gibraltar over admiralty claim

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Prince Edward confirms Rock trip as he presents Royal Gibraltar Regiment with new colours

31st March 2022

Local News
Sir Lindsay Hoyle ‘absolutely convinced’ of UK support for Gib

30th March 2022

Local News
In Speaker’s House in the Commons, a reception for The Barbarians

30th March 2022

Local News
Warrant ordering attacks on Spanish ships in run-up to 13th siege of Gibraltar comes up for auction

30th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022