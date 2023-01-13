Gibraltar still on Spanish ‘tax haven’ list
Gibraltar remains on Spain’s list of countries and territories it regards as tax havens, according to a document published by the Spanish treasury on Thursday. Gibraltar was still included in the updated list despite Spain’s commitment to remove it after the tax treaty for Gibraltar and Spain came into force in March 2021. The development...
