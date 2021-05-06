Gibraltar takes on Belgium again but for a friendly
Gibraltar women’s Futsal steps out on to the Tercentenary Sports Hall court for a second time this evening against Belgium. This time the match will be a friendly where the young players representing Gibraltar will be walking out knowing that a sudden death penalty shoot-out is the only reason why they will not be heading...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here