Thu 2nd May, 2024

Local News

Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd May 2024

A fraudster who told “sick lies” to dupe friends into transferring £200,000 to his personal bank accounts was on Thursday jailed by the Supreme Court. Darren Gonzalez, 29, of Mid Harbour Estate, admitted to 16 counts of fraud by false representation against two complainants who were university friends residing in the UK. Prosecutor Johann Fernandez...

