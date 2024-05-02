Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000
A fraudster who told “sick lies” to dupe friends into transferring £200,000 to his personal bank accounts was on Thursday jailed by the Supreme Court. Darren Gonzalez, 29, of Mid Harbour Estate, admitted to 16 counts of fraud by false representation against two complainants who were university friends residing in the UK. Prosecutor Johann Fernandez...
