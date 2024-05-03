Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

By Chronicle Staff
3rd May 2024

The Government recently procured new airside equipment to replace some of the units that have reached their end of life.

The new Aviramps consist of a series of ramps with low gradients that can be adjusted to any aircraft height, and provide obstacle-free access. They have no steps and are designed to provide a very simple but efficient method of boarding passengers, which will greatly assist those with reduced mobility and families with young children.

All Gibair Ground Handling personnel have now completed an initial training and familiarisation course and the Aviramps are already in operation.

Air Terminal Director, Terence Lopez, said: “I am very pleased to finally see the Aviramps in use. I know that they will have an immediate effect on passenger handling and I very much welcome their addition to our fleet of equipment.”

Minister for Tourism and Equality, Christian Santos, added that it is the Government’s commitment to provide accessibility for all citizens is not limited to buildings and public services.

“I believe that this example clearly shows how this also applies to other areas like air travel,” he said.

“People visiting Gibraltar will now also benefit from this equipment which will add to their experience and show Gibraltar’s commitment to be accessible for all.”

Most Read

Local News

Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Features

Gib-Welsh singer songwriter Caitlin goes ‘Gold’

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Brexit

Foreign Office minister says UK ‘steadfast’ on treaty red lines, as MPs warn of ‘significant diminution’ of sovereignty

Wed 1st May, 2024

Brexit

Suggesting treaty will undermine British sovereignty is ‘abhorrent’, CM says

Wed 1st May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Red Cross worldwide flag day

3rd May 2024

Local News
Darkness Into Light Gibraltar gathers momentum

3rd May 2024

Local News
Rif mountain football tournament

3rd May 2024

Local News
Gib Int Bank fraud alert

3rd May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024