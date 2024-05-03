New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

The Government recently procured new airside equipment to replace some of the units that have reached their end of life.

The new Aviramps consist of a series of ramps with low gradients that can be adjusted to any aircraft height, and provide obstacle-free access. They have no steps and are designed to provide a very simple but efficient method of boarding passengers, which will greatly assist those with reduced mobility and families with young children.

All Gibair Ground Handling personnel have now completed an initial training and familiarisation course and the Aviramps are already in operation.

Air Terminal Director, Terence Lopez, said: “I am very pleased to finally see the Aviramps in use. I know that they will have an immediate effect on passenger handling and I very much welcome their addition to our fleet of equipment.”

Minister for Tourism and Equality, Christian Santos, added that it is the Government’s commitment to provide accessibility for all citizens is not limited to buildings and public services.

“I believe that this example clearly shows how this also applies to other areas like air travel,” he said.

“People visiting Gibraltar will now also benefit from this equipment which will add to their experience and show Gibraltar’s commitment to be accessible for all.”