Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar tests response to runway emergency

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th February 2025

By Nathan Barcio and Eyleen Gomez Gibraltar’s response to an emergency involving a passenger plane veering off the runway was tested during a multi-agency exercise on Monday evening. Using an old bus, the scenario mimicked an Airbus 319 with 126 passengers onboard veering off the runway into the sea. The scene included controlled fires, with actors...

