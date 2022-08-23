Gibraltar to participate at UK Youth Parliament

A young person on the Rock will have the opportunity to participate at the UK Youth Parliament sitting in the House of Commons on November 4.

In the Government’s announcement on the event it states that the young person will need to deliver a short address to the Commons from the despatch box on the most important issue currently affecting young people in Gibraltar.

Young people aged 11 to 18 who are interested in attending must submit an essay based on the most important issue affecting young people in Gibraltar to the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister by no later than Thursday, September 15. Applications can be sent to commonwealth@gibraltar.gov.gi

The Government of Gibraltar will fund the costs for the successful young person and an accompanying adult.

The successful applicant will also receive guidance and advice from the Gibraltar Commonwealth Youth Association.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, thanked the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, for providing the Overseas Territories with the opportunity of addressing the UK Youth Parliament at the House of Commons.

“Not only does this provide an excellent opportunity for our young people but it also clearly demonstrates the strength of the relationship between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar,” said Dr Garcia.

“I would like to encourage as many young people as possible to apply to represent Gibraltar in the House of Commons and to address its Youth Parliament from the iconic despatch box.”

“I look forward to meeting the successful representative for a briefing ahead of his/her departure to the UK,” he added.