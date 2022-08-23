Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar to participate at UK Youth Parliament

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
23rd August 2022

A young person on the Rock will have the opportunity to participate at the UK Youth Parliament sitting in the House of Commons on November 4.

In the Government’s announcement on the event it states that the young person will need to deliver a short address to the Commons from the despatch box on the most important issue currently affecting young people in Gibraltar.

Young people aged 11 to 18 who are interested in attending must submit an essay based on the most important issue affecting young people in Gibraltar to the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister by no later than Thursday, September 15. Applications can be sent to commonwealth@gibraltar.gov.gi

The Government of Gibraltar will fund the costs for the successful young person and an accompanying adult.

The successful applicant will also receive guidance and advice from the Gibraltar Commonwealth Youth Association.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, thanked the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, for providing the Overseas Territories with the opportunity of addressing the UK Youth Parliament at the House of Commons.

“Not only does this provide an excellent opportunity for our young people but it also clearly demonstrates the strength of the relationship between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar,” said Dr Garcia.

“I would like to encourage as many young people as possible to apply to represent Gibraltar in the House of Commons and to address its Youth Parliament from the iconic despatch box.”

“I look forward to meeting the successful representative for a briefing ahead of his/her departure to the UK,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

Online fraudsters targeting Gibraltar steal £5m in 19 months

Mon 22nd Aug, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

Development dilemma on Devil's Tower Road

Sun 21st Aug, 2022

Local News

HMS Penzance to conduct survey and diving operation in BGTW

Mon 22nd Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Bids come in as superyacht linked to Russian businessman goes up for auction

Tue 23rd Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government to phase out water restrictions on high consumers

22nd August 2022

Local News
Mayoral visit to Stay and Play programme

22nd August 2022

Local News
HMS Penzance to conduct survey and diving operation in BGTW

22nd August 2022

Local News
GHA welcomes Director of Finance

22nd August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022