Gibraltar Tourist Board at M and I Forum

CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, has attended the M&I forum in Cyprus.

He was accompanied by the GTB’s UK Head Media and Marketing, Tracey Poggio-Magnus. The Sunborn Hotel also attended and were represented by their MICE Sales Manager.

“M&I is one of the leading forums for the MICE market, where high quality buyers and suppliers meet in a 1-2-1 formula allowing the industry to connect and establish lasting business relationships,” said a statement from No6 Convent Place.

Mr Bossino and Ms Poggio-Magnus held 42 meetings with buyers, allowing Gibraltar to be showcased as the perfect destination for niche events.

“It was a very busy couple of days and well worth the much needed exposure required within the MICE buyer’s network. This is a sector that we are actively pursuing as part of our corporate tourism strategy,” said Mr Bossino.

The caretaker Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said, “We want to attract corporate events to Gibraltar. We may lack space but our aim is to position our destination as one of the more attractive for niche and boutique events. The reaction towards Gibraltar has been extremely positive and, therefore, we will continue with this work.”