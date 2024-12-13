Gibraltar Tourist Board attend regional conference in Morocco

Last week, the CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, accompanied by Marketing Executive Douglas Robles, attended the ‘Regional Conference on Tourism in Tangier-Tetuan-Al Hoceima Region’, held in Tetuan.

Gibraltar was the only foreign destination in attendance. It was a unique forum to make new contacts and explore the very interesting symbiotic potential that exists between both countries.

Mr Bossino met up with senior members of the Moroccan Government, Tourism executives, Chamber of Commerce, and related businesses.

"Following Minister John Cortes’ visit to Morocco in October we were able to attend this regional conference on tourism. There is considerable interest in Gibraltar and great potential to be explored for both sides,” said Mr Bossino.

The Minister responsible for Developing Relations with Morocco, Dr John Cortes, added that he was pleased that the contacts made during his recent visits to Rabat and Tangier were already bearing fruit.

“I fully support the GTB's efforts in broadening their links to the Kingdom that could develop into a positive venture for both sides,” he said.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said that Gibraltar continues to expand its ties with Morocco, this time through Tourism. “One aim of the GTB is to explore how we can develop our destination’s offerings, and this includes fostering relationships and opportunities with our Southern neighbours,” he said.