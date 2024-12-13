Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Tourist Board attend regional conference in Morocco

By Chronicle Staff
13th December 2024

Last week, the CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, accompanied by Marketing Executive Douglas Robles, attended the ‘Regional Conference on Tourism in Tangier-Tetuan-Al Hoceima Region’, held in Tetuan.

Gibraltar was the only foreign destination in attendance. It was a unique forum to make new contacts and explore the very interesting symbiotic potential that exists between both countries.
Mr Bossino met up with senior members of the Moroccan Government, Tourism executives, Chamber of Commerce, and related businesses.

"Following Minister John Cortes’ visit to Morocco in October we were able to attend this regional conference on tourism. There is considerable interest in Gibraltar and great potential to be explored for both sides,” said Mr Bossino.

The Minister responsible for Developing Relations with Morocco, Dr John Cortes, added that he was pleased that the contacts made during his recent visits to Rabat and Tangier were already bearing fruit.

“I fully support the GTB's efforts in broadening their links to the Kingdom that could develop into a positive venture for both sides,” he said.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said that Gibraltar continues to expand its ties with Morocco, this time through Tourism. “One aim of the GTB is to explore how we can develop our destination’s offerings, and this includes fostering relationships and opportunities with our Southern neighbours,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

Local company set to recoup funds after fraudsters swindle €1.5m

Wed 11th Dec, 2024

Local News

Santos confirms new easyJet route from Birmingham to Gibraltar

Wed 11th Dec, 2024

Local News

Three adults and two children in hospital after fire in Mid Harbour flat

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Local News

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Mid Harbours fire leaves five hospitalised

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite pauses strike action in GHA and ERS catering departments; Care Agency dispute resolved after positive talks

13th December 2024

Local News
Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

13th December 2024

Local News
New police recruits finish training

13th December 2024

Local News
Santa’s Grotto raises £580 for GBC Open Day

13th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024