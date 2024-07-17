Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Tourist Board supports Fairer Travel Month in London

By Chronicle Staff
17th July 2024

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) is supporting industry title TTG (the Travel Trade Gazette) in its annual ‘Fairer Travel Month’ campaign, which sees a series of events drawing together all sectors of the UK travel industry to champion a more diversity-inclusive and sustainable sector for the future.

Launching in London this week with the Fairer Travel Diversity Forum, guest speakers included former MD of Celebrity Cruises Jo Rzymowska addressed agents and business leaders with expert insight to help drive positive change around diversity, equality and inclusion within all areas of the travel industry community.

Former UK Minister Lord Blunkett discussed the need for inclusivity and support around all disabilities while discussing his own experiences.

The campaign continues with sessions on sustainability and the customer base, how to holiday sustainably, how to choose sustainable accommodation, and advice on enjoying wildlife responsibly.

The month’s events closed with Travel Pride™, TTG’s celebration of inclusivity throughout the travel industry.

Minister for Equality, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos said that TTG is a leading industry voice in the UK.

And that ‘Fairer Travel Month’ debates some of the key issues driving travel businesses today for the future, for both suppliers and destinations.

“Gibraltar’s own future values are aligned to this, so I am pleased for the GTB to support this,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team chants ‘Gibraltar Español’

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

Fraudsters scam local business out of £1m

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Features

Gibraltar watches Euro 2024 final

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

New shuttle bus service for Both Worlds

Mon 15th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ministry of Equality and Para Sports Gibraltar to host inclusive Para Sports Day

17th July 2024

Local News
Fraudsters scam local business out of £1m

16th July 2024

Local News
Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team chants ‘Gibraltar Español’

16th July 2024

Local News
GRA survey highlights local vulnerability to online misinformation

16th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024